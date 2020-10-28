ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Rivalry week is here across the region for high school football, in the EPC that means it's time for the 'Holy War'. Allentown Central Catholic set to host Bethlehem Catholic on Friday night.
The Vikings got back into the win column a week ago taking down Dieruff. Currently they sit in third in the District XI-4A standings. Their rivals one spot behind them in fourth, putting more than bragging rights on the line.
Senior wide receiver/defensive back Jack McGorry knows his teammates will be ready to go on Friday night, the rivalry adding to the anticipation.