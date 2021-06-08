EMMAUS, Pa. - Paced by 10n goals from Jack McGorry, the Allentown Central Catholic boys' lacrosse team continued their march toward PIAA gold.
The Vikings became the first District 11 team to reach the PIAA semifinals, now after a 16-6 win over Crestwood they're the first to reach a PIAA final. On top of it all, head coach Dan Dolphin earned career win number 200.
McGorry started to heat up early in this one, just two minutes into the first quarter he breaks a 1-1 tie. He would net another one two minutes later, and would end with four in the first half.
Tyler Schifko would add four goals of his own, as the two would combine for 14 of the Vikings 16 goals in the win.
Central will play Mars out of District seven on Saturday for the PIAA-2A title.