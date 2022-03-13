INDIANAPOLIS - Villanova, a three-time NCAA Men's Basketball champion, has received a No. 2 seed in the South Region the team learned when the 68-team bracket was announced on Sunday evening.
The Wildcats will face CAA tournament champion Delaware (22-12), the No. 15 seed in the region, at 2:45 p.m. The game will be played at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
Villanova, the Big East tournament champion, is 26-7 on the season and is 11-0 all-time against the Blue Hens.
The Wildcats lost in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in 2021 to eventual champ Baylor.