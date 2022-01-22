WASHINGTON (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 28 points, Justin Moore added 19 and No. 11 Villanova won at Georgetown 85-74 on Saturday.
Gillespie connected on 6 of 9 3-pointers, including four in the second half. Villanova erased an eight-point, second-half deficit to continue its dominance over Georgetown. The Wildcats (14-5, 7-2 Big East) have won five of six over the Hoyas and 17 of the last 20.
Gillespie finished two points shy of matching his career-high 30, which came against Georgetown on Feb. 3, 2019.
Collin Holloway led Georgetown (6-10, 0-5) with a career-high 25 points and Dante Harris added 17. Georgetown has lost six straight and now starts Big East play with five straight losses for the first time in program history.
Jermaine Samuels had 18 points for Villanova, which avoided back-to-back losses after dropping a rare home game to Marquette on Wednesday. The Wildcats shot 53.6 % from the field and made all 16 free throws.
Coach Jay Wright’s program improved to 23-13 all-time against Georgetown.