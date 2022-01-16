PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Collin Gillespie hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Justin Moore scored 15 points to lead No. 14 Villanova to its sixth straight win, 82-42 over Butler on Sunday.
The Wildcats (13-4, 6-1) are rolling again since dropping their conference opener and never let Butler get comfortable at the Wells Fargo Center.
With a noon start, the Wildcats did Philly sports fans a favor and used a 13-2 run to decide this one by halftime -- enough time to flip over to catch the opening kickoff of the Eagles’ playoff game at Tampa Bay. The bar areas on the concourse were swarmed with fans who decided to watch playoff football on big screens over the Wildcats stretching their lead to 25 only minutes into the second half.
Butler (9-7, 2-3) had given Wright’s Wildcats fits more than any other team in the Big East since 2016. The Bulldogs’ five wins over that span were the most of any team against Villanova over that span.
Six was never in play.
The Wildcats made their first six baskets and shot a whopping 71% in the first half. Gillespie and Eric Dixon each made all four of their shots and Villanova was 5 of 7 on 3s. The Wildcats hit Butler from all over the court: 3s, post-ups, drives for easy dunks -- such as Caleb Daniels’ two-handed baseline jam that woke up the crowd.
The Wildcats, who hit 12 3-pointers, found balance in this one: Dixon and Jermaine Samuels each scored 14 points and Wright emptied his bench early in the rout.
The Wildcats opened the second half on an 11-0 run and Butler missed 11 straight shots at one point in a rare lopsided mismatch between the programs. Villanova’s numbers were astounding: 19 assists on its first 23 baskets; did not let Butler shoot a free throw in the first half; had 11 3-pointers at the point Butler made just 14 baskets.
The Wildcats shot 50% in the second half and made 10 of 11 free throws in perhaps their most complete game of the season. They stumbled early against rugged competition — losing to AP Top 25 teams UCLA, Purdue and Baylor — but have steadied themselves with complete efforts in conference play.