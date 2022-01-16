Today

Still cold with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Some snow possible towards sunset.

Tonight

Increasingly windy with snow developing in the evening with a few inches likely before a changeover to rain from south to north. 1-4" for most, a bit more in the Poconos, less towards the I-95 corridor. Temperatures will rise through the 30s overnight.

Tomorrow

Cloudy and increasingly windy with a few rain and snow showers in the morning, and a snow shower or two in the afternoon.