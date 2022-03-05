INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Moore and No. 11 Villanova got defensive in their tune-up for the Big East Tournament.
Moore scored 16 points, Jermaine Samuels added 15 and the Wildcats broke away early to beat Butler 78-59 Saturday in their regular-season finale.
Villanova (23-7, 16-4 Big East) will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. The Bulldogs (13-18, 6-14) take a five-game losing streak into the tourney.
Villanova scored 11 straight points during a 20-1 run that made it 23-4. The Wildcats were up by 28 midway through the second half.
Caleb Daniels and Collin Gillespie each scored 11 points and Jordan Longino had 10 for Villanova. The Wildcats shot 49% while holding the Bulldogs to 36%, including a 1-for-11 start.
Chuck Harris led Butler with 19 points. Bo Hodges had 12 points and six rebounds. Butler’s Bryce Nze had a team-high nine rebounds but was slowed by four fouls.