CHICAGO (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored a season-high 28 points, and No. 19 Villanova beat DePaul 79-64 on Saturday.
After a slow start, Gillespie shot 5 of 9 and went 5 of 5 at the free throw line in the second half as the Wildcats (11-4, 4-1 Big East) earned their fourth straight win. Gillespie also added a team-high four assists and four rebounds.
Justin Moore scored 21 points for the Wildcats on 5-of-10 shooting, along with seven rebounds, while Eric Dixon and Caleb Daniels chipped in with 11 and nine points, respectively.
The Blue Demons (9-5, 0-4 Big East) got a career-high 34 points from guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, who was explosive in the first half, scoring 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting and hitting three 3s. He also had six rebounds and three steals.
The Blue Demons have now lost 21 straight games to the Wildcats, dating back to 2008.