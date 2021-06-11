PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The. Vision Training Tornadoes are on the verge of winning a league title, a feat well deserved for a close knit group of players.
Head coach Freddy Sebastian touched upon the closeness of his squad, a group that has been playing together since they were 11 years old. Sebastian mentions how special it would be for this group to bring home a title.
It all starts on Saturday afternoon at Phillipsburg High School, the Tornadoes will take on the top team in the league, Middletown Red Bull. If they win Saturday, it will all come down to Sunday's result.
Two wins for the EDP title, and the Tornadoes are ready to bring it home.