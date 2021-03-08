BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Volunteer registration for the 2022 U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country opened on Monday, tournament officials announced. The USGA event is slated for June 20-26, 2022 at the facility in Bethlehem.
Click here for more information and to register.
Event officials are seeking 2,000 volunteers to fill a variety of roles.
“I have great memories of winning the 2000 U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley, and many of them are about the enthusiastic volunteers who made our visit to Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley a special one, said Hale Irwin, who won has won five USGA championships, including three U.S. Opens (1974, 1979, 1990) and has competed in 23 U.S. Senior Opens, in a news release from the USGA on Monday. “I hope you’ll take the opportunity to become a volunteer for the 2022 championship because you’ll never forget it. As a two-time Senior Open champion, I can tell you, players appreciate what volunteers do and the smiles that you help create.”
The 2022 event is set to be the third U.S. Senior Open to be held at Saucon Valley Country Club.