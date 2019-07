READING, Pa. - Lonnie Walker IV is back in Reading, giving back to the youth in the community with his basketball camp being held at Reading High School.

Over the next three days 300 kids will attend the free camp put on by Walker. The opportunity to give back to the community means a lot to the "Kid from Reading".

The camp will be held from July 17th - 19th for kids ages between the ages of seven and 15.