LAS VEGAS - Lonnie Walker IV was named to the NBA summer league second-team for his performance in the league in Las Vegas. The San Antonio Spur averaged 30 points in his games in the summer league.

The former Reading High standout returns to his high school to host a Hometown Basketball Camp this week. It is free for 300 local children.

He will also have his own bobblehead night in Baseballtown with the Reading Fightins on Friday night.