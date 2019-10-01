Walker receives contract extension

SAN ANTONIO - Reading native Lonnie Walker IV announced on social media on Tuesday that the San Antonio Spurs extended his contract through the 2020-21 season. The Reading High product is set to make $2.8 million each season for the next two years.

The Spurs also hold a team option for a fourth year, as part of the rookie deal.

Walker IV had an impactful summer league this past summer and expected to get a bigger role with the NBA club this season.