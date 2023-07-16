READING, Pa. - Ethan Wilson hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to propel Reading to a 3-2 walkoff win over Portland on Sunday at First Energy Stadium.
After falling behind 2-0 in the eighth, the Fightin Phils answered with a two-run home run from Oliver Dunn in the bottom half of the frame. After Brett Schulze worked around a hit and a walk in the top of the ninth, Wilson hit his 12th home run of the season over the right-field wall.
Zach Haake started and pitched five scoreless innings for Reading who head to Altoona to begin a six-game series on Tuesday.