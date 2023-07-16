Reading Fightin Phils Opening Night in Baseballtown

R-Phils fans line up outside FirstEnergy Stadium for the team's home opener on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the team said that remaining tickets for the game were selling fast.

 WFMZ-TV | Jack Reinhard

READING, Pa. - Ethan Wilson hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to propel Reading to a 3-2 walkoff win over Portland on Sunday at First Energy Stadium.

After falling behind 2-0 in the eighth, the Fightin Phils answered with a two-run home run from Oliver Dunn in the bottom half of the frame. After Brett Schulze worked around a hit and a walk in the top of the ninth, Wilson hit his 12th home run of the season over the right-field wall.

Zach Haake started and pitched five scoreless innings for Reading who head to Altoona to begin a six-game series on Tuesday.