BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Quakertown and Wanderers meeting on the diamond in Boyertown to close out the Legion Region II championship. Game one going the way of the Wanderers, 6-0.
The Wanderers getting the scoring going in the top of the third, Reece D'Amico driving in a run on a ground out to push the lead, 2-0. Caden Brozino would also ground out in the third to add on another run, 3-0.
Moving ahead to the seventh now up, 5-0 it's JC Spinosa with a deep shot to center driving in the sixth run.
Game two is winner take all between the two clubs.