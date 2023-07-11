NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Up in Northampton, the NORCO Legion Title on the line. The Konkrete Kids looking to stay alive, but Wanderers would have other ideas capturing the title, 6-3.
Midway through the contest, Wanderers found themselves in control, 3-0. Top of the fourth, Caden Brozino drops one into left field allowing two runs to score, 5-0.
In the bottom half of the inning, Jed Colyer would line one up the middle driving in two K-Kids runs, 5-2. The K-Kids staying alive down the stretch, but in the top of the fifth Wanderers would answer back with a RBI single by John Galgon, 6-2.
The K-Kids would cut in the deficit a little more but it wouldn't be enough to hoist the trophy.