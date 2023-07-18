BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Region II Legion Tournament is winding down, the title game will be set following Tuesday's action. The Wanderers securing their spot in the final with a, 2-0 win over Pennridge.
A pitcher's duel throughout much of this one, neither team getting on the board until the sixth inning.
Reece D'Amico hits a pop-up into right field that allows the first run of the game for the Wanderers to score. Later in the inning, Jacob Rivera hits a line drive into right field allowing JC Spinosa to score, 2-0.
A two-run sixth inning is all they would need to advance to the championship game.
The winner between West Lawn and Quakertown will be taking on the Wanderers in Wednesday's title game.