Wanderers, Souderton moving on, S. Parkland walks off again
The Legion tournament continued through the heat on Sunday afternoon. Out of the three games played, there were two elimination games.
Below are the results from Sunday afternoons games, and the schedule for Mondays matchups.
Sunday's results
South Parkland 3 - Norchester 2 (3rd straight walk off win)
Elimination games
Wanderers 5 - Fleetwood Post 625 1
Souderton 4 - Boyertown 1
Monday's schedule
Elimination game
Souderton v. Norchester 4:00pm
South parkland v. Wanderers 6:30pm (if Wanderers lose, they're eliminated)