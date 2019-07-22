Wanderers, Souderton moving on, S. Parkland walks off again

69 News

The Legion tournament continued through the heat on Sunday afternoon. Out of the three games played, there were two elimination games.

Below are the results from Sunday afternoons games, and the schedule for Mondays matchups.

Sunday's results

South Parkland 3 - Norchester 2 (3rd straight walk off win)

Elimination games

Wanderers 5 - Fleetwood Post 625 1

Souderton 4 - Boyertown 1

Monday's schedule

Elimination game

Souderton v. Norchester 4:00pm

South parkland v. Wanderers 6:30pm (if Wanderers lose, they're eliminated)