EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The East Stroudsburg men's and women's basketball teams held their Warrior Madness on Thursday night. This year, the Madness having a different feel.
The Warriors men's basketball program lost one of their player to a battle with leukemia. Ryan Smith was beloved by his teammates and coaches, having a true warrior spirit.
Smith's teammates raving about the player he was on the court, a relentless attitude. In 2018-19 he led the team in scoring.
Two years later, each and everyone of his teammates carries his spirit and memory with them. Their brother, they will look to honor him throughout this season.