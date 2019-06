MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Warrior Run rolled past Kutztown 11-3 in a PIAA softball playoff game at Lyons Field on Monday evening. The loss ended Kutztown High's season with a 19-6 season.

In other games, Spring-Ford defeated Hubert's 10-0, West Allegheny topped Exeter 15-6 and Brandywine Heights edged Conemaugh Township 2-0.