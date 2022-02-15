CATASAUQUA, Pa. - The Colonial League boys basketball tournament inching closer to the final. Southern Lehigh and Wilson will be the two teams vying for that title.
The Spartans needing extra time to handle Palmerton and advance to the League final, 59-56.
Max Pristas finished with a game-high 20 points, two of the biggest points coming in the fourth quarter to give the Spartans their first lead since the first quarter of play. They'd carry that momentum into the overtime quarter for the win.
In the other semifinal, the Warriors took down rival Notre Dame, 67-53 to march their way into the final.
The Crusaders getting a big contribution from Sean Howlett, who finished tied for a game-high 23 points, but it wasn't enough.
For the Warriors, it was Nashawn Jones tying that game-high with 23 of his own. Shamel Gibson adding 14 more in the win, some of his biggest points coming in a 13-3 run.
The League title will be Friday night at Freedom High School, tipoff set for 7:45PM.