EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The East Stroudsburg Warriors mens and women's basketball teams kept their seasons alive Wednesday night, defending home court in the PSAC tournament. Both teams advance to the semifinals on Saturday.
The Lady Warriors held Bloomsburg to just 15 points in the first half, on the way to their 53-42 win. Tiffany Lapotsky led all scorers with 22 points in the win, Julia Kutz added 15 of her own for the Lady Warriors.
East Stroudsburg took a 13 point into halftime, and would continue to hold steady in the second half, winning 86-74 over West Chester. Four players scored in double figures for the Warriors, Marc Rodriguez leading them all with 16.
Both the mens and women's teams will take on IUP in the PSAC semifinals on Saturday. The mens team to play at Shippensburg, and the women's team will travel to Indiana, PA.