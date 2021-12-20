The Eagles-Washington game has already been delayed once due to the Football Team's COVID situation. The Washington Football Team today announced that seven assistant coaches will miss tomorrow night's game because of COVID-19 protocols.
From a player standpoint, Washington activated two players off the list today, but placed another two on it - including all-pro guard Brandon Scherff. As for the Eagles, offensive lineman Landon Dickerson was moved to the COVID list yesterday.
Kick-off for the contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Lincoln Financial Field.