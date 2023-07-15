EASTON, Pa. - Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson was back in the area giving back to the community as he led a free football clinic for kids entering fifth through ninth grades at the Charles Chrin Community Center in Palmer Township.

The former Nazareth Area HIgh School and Penn State University standout, a Lehigh Valley Health Network Impact Athlete, was joined by Penn State redshirt junior Nick Dawkins, former Freedom players Tristan Wheeler (Richmond), Kaden Moore (Va. Tech) and Braelin Moore (Va. Tech) as well as Liberty tight end Dallas Holmes (Lafayette) for the two-hour camp.

"Seeing so many kids from the Valley was definitely pretty cool," said Dotson. "Just to be able to come out here and have fun with them."