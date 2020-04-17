Want to join us in making a difference? The IronPigs Charities is raising money to benefit our local hospitals and healthcare workers at Lehigh Valley Health Network and St Luke's University Hospital. Any donation will help make an impact. Thanks in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much our front line healthcare workers. DONATE HERE!
Mobile Viewers: WATCH HERE
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will play virtual baseball games on "MLB The Show" this weekend with the games broadcast locally on 69 WFMZ-TV and Service Electric TV-2 Sports. The games will also livestream on WFMZ.com and WFMZ's Facebook page.
In addition to virtual baseball, there will be several opportunities for fans to help the local coronavirus relief efforts. A GoFundMe page is available for fans to donate to local healthcare workers. That is in addition to the "In This Together" t-shirts that the IronPigs have had on sale, where the net proceeds will benefit local healthcare providers in the fight against COVID-19. T-Shirts can be purchased from the IronPigs online store.