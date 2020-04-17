Want to join us in making a difference? The IronPigs Charities is raising money to benefit our local hospitals and healthcare workers at Lehigh Valley Health Network and St Luke's University Hospital. Any donation will help make an impact. Thanks in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much our front line healthcare workers. DONATE HERE!
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will play virtual baseball games on "MLB The Show" this weekend with the games broadcast locally on 69 WFMZ-TV and Service Electric TV-2 Sports. The games will also livestream on WFMZ.com and WFMZ's Facebook page.