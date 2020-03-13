CLEARWATER, Fla. - Dusty Wathan is a respected coach in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. He worked his way up from a minor-league manager and now has been a base coach for the big league club for several seasons. He expects his new boss, Joe Girardi, to get the same respect he does.
Wathan noted that the former leader of the New York Yankees brings a lot of experience and is already well respected. He said it has been a smooth adjustment so far for those involved.
Major League Baseball halted operations amid coronavirus concerns and also delayed the start of the regular season by two weeks.