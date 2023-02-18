Saturday was a solid day for the local NCAA Division 2 & 3 programs as all emerged as winners as the regular season winds down.
ALBRIGHT 72, WIDENER 61 - The Lions locked up the second seed in the MAC Commonwealth playoffs with their fifth straight win on Saturday at the Bollman Center. Sophomore guard Mackenzie Dover led all scorers with 21 points for Albright and rounded out an all-around floor game with eight rebounds and five assists. The Lions will host Alvernia on Wednesday in a semifinal contest. The two teams split a pair of games this season with each team winning on their home floor.
ALVERNIA 66, HOOD 48 - Four players scored in double figures as the Golden Wolves closed out the MAC Commonwealth regular season with a victory. Jordan Karmonick led the way with 16 points and nine rebounds and Cathryn Kramer added 11 points and 13 boards. Alvernia will make the short trip to Albright as the third seed in the postseason against the No. 2 Lions. The teams split a pair of games this season with each team winning on their home floor.
EAST STROUDSBURG 58, SHEPHERD 41 - The Warriors celebrated Senior Day with a resounding win at Koehler Field House. Ryan Weise scored 20 points and connected on 5-of-10 from behind the arc. ESU will wrap up their regular season at Lock Haven on Wednesday.
MORAVIAN 77, JUNIATA 46 - Emily Markowski led a balanced Greyhounds offense with a career-high 15 points as they closed out the season with a win at Johnston Hall. Morgan Amy and Kayla Yoegel added 14 points apiece as Moravian had four players in double figures. Despite the victory, the Greyhounds will miss the postseason for the first time since 2002 after losing out on a tiebreaker to Drew for the final spot.
MUHLENBERG 61, WASHINGTON COLLEGE 51 - The Mules rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to close out the regular season with a win at Memorial Hall. Margaux Eripret scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds and the Mules held the Shorewomen to just 14 second half points. Muhlenberg qualified for the Centennial Conference postseason as the No. 5 seed and will play at No. 4 Haverford on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.