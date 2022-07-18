QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Monday afternoon Region 2 League tournament late game at Memorial Stadium was suspended due to weather, but not before South Parkland could put up an 8-spot to take a lead that we carry over when things resume on Tuesday afternoon.
The game between Quakertown and South Parkland is scheduled to be picked up at 1 p.m. with one out in the bottom of the third inning and South Parkland leading 8-1. The winner will face Norchester, who defeated Pennridge in the early game, 45 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.
If necessary, a deciding game will be played on Tuesday evening in the double-elimination format.