Weather pushes most of D-11, PIAA playoff games

The inclement and severe weather on Tuesday in the areas forced officials to postpone all District 11 baseball and softball postseason contests as well as PIAA playoff lacrosse matches.

The 5A and 3A baseball finals at Coca-Cola Park were pushed to Thursday. The 6A final is set for the home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday.

The 6A softball semifinals at Pates Park as well as softball semifinals at DeSales University and Blue Mountain High School were pushed to Wednesday.

In PIAA lacrosse, the opening round games that were part of doubleheaders at Emmaus and Northampton were postponed to Wednesday.

