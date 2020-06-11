As the hold on sports mostly continues during the coronavirus pandemic, Dave Lesko wanted to quiz viewers on one of the most iconic sports movies, Rocky.
Below is a set of 15 questions pertaining to the historic movie series. The answers will be posted to this story on Friday night.
1. Who did Rocky beat in the opening of the original Rocky?
2. Who broke his hand to force Apollo Creed to give a local unknown a shot at the title?
3. How many rounds did Apollo Creed predict he would knock out Rocky in?
4. What were Rocky's names for his two turtles, goldfish, and dog?
5. Where did Rocky meet Tony Gazzo when he got some money for training expenses for the first Apollo Creed fight and how much did he get?
6. Who was Rocky's first autograph made out to?
7. Adrian and Paulie are siblings, what is their last name?
8. What five modes of transportation does Rocky drive in the 6 Rocky movies?
9. When Rocky couldn't catch the chicken during training in Rocky II, what did he tell Mickey he felt like?
10. What is Rocky Balboa's given first name?
11. Who played the Mayor of Philadelphia in Rocky III at the Art Museum steps when they unveiled Rocky's statue?
12. How many times were Apollo Creed's red, white, and blue trunks worn in the Rocky movies?
13. What was Rocky's license plate in Rocky IV?
14. What does Mickey call his hearing aid in Rocky II?
15. Who was Rocky's final opponent in the ring in Rocky Balboa?
Check back on Friday night for the full list of answers to the questions.