Cade Sawyer's pick-six turned out to be the difference in the Spartan's 28-21 win over Quakertown on Friday night in the season-opening game for both teams.
For his efforts, Sawyer and the Spartans were awarded the inaugural Triple Hot Play of the Week by the WFMZ Sports staff.
