ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The latest Big Ticket rankings were released on Monday ahead of Week 6 of the high school football season. Both Governor Mifflin and North Schuylkill held on to their top spots in the big school and small school rankings, respectively.
Below is the complete Top 25 Poll:
BIG SCHOOLS:
1. Governor Mifflin - 5-0 - Last: #1
2. North Penn - 5-0 - Last: #2
3. Coatesville - 4-1 - Last: #4
4. Northampton - 5-0 - Last: #6
5. Emmaus - 4-1 - Last: #7
6. Quakertown - 5-0 - Last: #8
7. Parkland - 3-1 - Last: #3
8. Freedom - 3-2 - Last: #9
9. Nazareth - 3-2 - Last: #5
10. Whitehall - 3-1 - Last: #11
11. Exeter - 3-2 - Last: #13
12. CB West - 4-1 - Last: #14
13. Downingtown East - 4-1 - Last: #10
14. Perk Valley - 3-2 - Last: NR
15. Pennridge - 3-2 - Last: #12
---
SMALL SCHOOLS:
1. North Schuylkill - 5-0 - Last: #1
2. Wyomissing - 5-0 - Last: #2
3. Central Catholic - 4-1 - Last: #6
4. Notre Dame - 4-0 - Last: #3
5. Northwestern - 5-0 - Last: #4
6. Wilson - 5-0 - Last: #7
7. Berks Catholic - 3-2 - Last: #5
8. Palmerton - 4-1 - Last: NR
9. Northern Lehigh - 3-2 - Last: NR
10. Hamburg - 4-1 - Last: NR