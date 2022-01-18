CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Southern Lehigh boys basketball team is one of the tops in the Colonial League. The Ryan Wehr era of Spartans basketball, off to an 11-3 start.
Wehr spent five seasons at Emmaus as an assistant and eight seasons at Brandywine Heights as the head coach before taking over the role in Center Valley.
He credits his time at both those programs for helping him achieve the success that the Spartans are seeing on the court in 2021-22.
The winning culture that Wehr is building in Center Valley is being felt within the locker room. The team buying in to his process last Spring during open gym sessions after he was introduced.
Currently on a nine-game win streak, the Spartans will take on Wilson and Notre Dame in the coming week, a potential preview of playoff battles to come.