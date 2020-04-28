ROBESONIA, Pa. - During the COVID-19 pandemic, many are getting creative with their at-home workouts while gyms are closed. That group includes the players on the Conrad Weiser football team, who are looking to still train while away from their school facilities.
Among those are head coach Al Moyer's sons, Erik and Brady. The two have utilized various household items to give them an extra lift when trying to workout from home.
Al is happy to be a motivator for his sons during this time, but is pleased to sell all of the self-determination from his team. The Scouts hope the work they put in now at home will pay off on the football field next season.