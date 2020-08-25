ROBESONIA, Pa. - The Conrad Weiser girls' tennis team heads into the 2020 season as the reigning county champion and this year's squad features several of the key members from last year's title team.
Five players return for the Scouts from 2019, among them Alexandra Pancu. Pancu is a three-time county champion and hopes to sweep that award by winning it this year, her senior campaign.
Two freshman are featured on this year's team, including Emma Perkins. Perkins is slated to compete for one of the top spots this year for Weiser.
In addition to county gold, the Scouts have their sights set on a District 3 crown as well. The team took 3A silver last year, but are competing in 2A this fall.