The Conrad Weiser and Schuylkill Valley boys' basketball teams fell short in their District 3 playoff games on Tuesday night. The Scouts lost 50-45 to Manheim Central while the Panthers fell 47-42 to Trinity.
Manheim Central led by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter after they overcame a 14-3 first quarter deficit to earn the win over Conrad Weiser. The Barons finished the third quarter on a 15-4 scoring run.
Schuylkill Valley led 21-11 at halftime over Trinity, but the defending district champions fought back in the fourth quarter to earn the close win.
Schuylkill Valley-Trinity highlights courtesy of CBS21