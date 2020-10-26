Conrad Weiser won its opening match in the PIAA tennis championships on Monday afternoon. The Scouts swept Archbishop Ryan, the District 12 champion, 5-0.
Alexandra Pancu had a perfect outing to help the Scouts earn the victory. She did not allow her opponent to score a single point in her match.
Emma Perkins, Victoria Waltz, Michelle Timothy, Layla Malik, Isabel Wiggins, and Lydia Bashore were among the winners for Weiser in addition to Pancu. Perkins and Waltz were victorious in singles matches. Timothy/Malik and Wiggins/Bashore teamed up to earn wins in their doubles matches.
Conrad Weiser moves to the next round and awaits the winner of the match between Moravian Academy and Delaware County Christian. Weiser's quarterfinal match is set for Wednesday.
Click here to view the full results from Weiser's win on Monday.