Conrad Weiser won and will advance in the district playoffs while Berks Catholic suffered a season-ending loss in the District 3-3A girls' soccer tournament on Monday night. Weiser defeated York Suburban 4-0 while Berks Catholic fell to Cocalico 2-0.
Grace George recorded a hat trick to lead the Scouts, who now move on to face Twin Valley in the next round.
Berks Catholic's season ended with Monday night's loss as did Conrad Weiser's boys' soccer team's season. They lost 3-1 in their playoff opener.
Fleetwood girls' soccer won 1-0 over Northern York to advance in the tournament.
