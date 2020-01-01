PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Carson Wentz and his teammates started their new year off with playoff preparation for Sunday's Wild Card match up against the Seattle Seahawks.
For Wentz, this will be his first taste of playoff football since entering the league. The past two seasons he head been sidelined due to injury before getting this point.
Wentz is ready for the rematch against Seattle, and knows what's needed to be done for a different outcome this time. He's eager to join his teammates on the field for the playoffs.