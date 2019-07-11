BREAKING NEWS

West blanks East in Eastern League all-star game

RICHMOND, Va. - The western division defeated the eastern division 5-0 in the Eastern League all-star game on Wednesday evening at The Diamond. The eastern division squad, which featured members of the Reading Fightins was shut out and held to just two hits.

Darick Hall of the R-Phils started, but went 0-3 with one walk and one strike out. Grenny Cumana came into the game later in the contest to play right field. He went 0-1 with one walk at the plate.

Addison Russ and Adonis Medina pitched in the game for the east. Russ faced just two batters and got both of them out, one by strikeout. Medina pitched one inning, and gave up one run on one hit and allowed one walk. He officially earned the loss in the exhibition contest.

The eastern division team also committed two fielding errors in the game.

The Reading Fightins return to regular gameplay on Thursday as they begin a series in Baseballtown against the Trenton Thunder. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

