BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just like in the boys North/South tilt, offense was on full display in the East vs. West boys pairing at the Lehigh Valley Senior All-Star Basketball Classic played Sunday at Northampton Community College's Spartan Center.
With the West holding a commanding lead at halftime, no second half score was kept but Northampton's Lucas Lesko was named the game MVP after finishing with 26 points.
Former Liberty and Villanova standout Darrun Hilliard and Jalen Cannon, who had a record-setting career at St. Francis-NY after graduating from Allen, were inducted into the Lehigh Valley Basketball Hall of Fame between games.