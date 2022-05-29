WEST CHESTER, Pa. - West Chester swept PSAC foe East Stroudsburg on Sunday to win the NCAA Division II Baseball Atlantic Super Regional series and advance to the championship round in Cary, N.C.
The Warriors (41-20) entered the day needing to win one of two games on Sunday against the host Rams. West Chester won the opener 5-3 in the conclusion of a suspended game. Luke Cantwell homered twice and drove in three runs for the Rams and Brock Kauffman hit a two-run home run for ESU.
Kauffman homered again in the elimination game to give the Warriors a 4-2 lead in the third inning. East Stroudsburg would stretch the advantage to 6-2 in the fourth, but the Rams answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. West Chester took the lead with a pair of runs in the sixth and added an insurance run in the eighth to win 8-6.