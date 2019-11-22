MILLERSVILLE, Pa. - Top-ranked West Chester defeated no. 4 Kutztown 2-0 in an NCAA field hockey semifinal game at Millersville's Biemesderfer Stadium on Friday afternoon. The loss ends the 2019 season for the Golden Bears with a record of 15-6 overall.
The Golden Rams advance to Sunday's national championship game with Friday's win. West Chester scored twice in the first half to secure the victory.
KU enjoyed a historic season this fall. The team qualified for the national semifinals for the first time since 1982, won their second NCAA postseason game in program history, and won the most games in a single-season since 2007.
West Chester will play for the title with just one loss on its resume, which came back in the PSAC tournament at the hands of Kutztown.
The Golden Rams outshot the Golden Bears 12-2 in Friday's game.