KUTZTOWN, Pa. - West Chester defeated East Stroudsburg 2-1 on Saturday afternoon to win the 2021 Atlantic Region Championship at Kutztown's North Campus Field. The Golden Rams won in a walk-off after a throwing error allowed the game-winning run to score.
West Chester was the third seed in the bracket and didn't lose once in the tournament. The team now advances to the national championship tournament set for later this month in Denver.
ESU took a 1-0 lead with a home run in the first inning, but West Chester battled back to tie the game later and eventually secure the win in the seventh inning.