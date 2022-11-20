ALBANY, N.Y. - The undefeated West Chester women's soccer team punched their ticket to the NCAA Division II Final Four with a 2-1 overtime victory over Franklin Pierce in the Atlantic Region final at the Pulmeri Sports Complex.
Trailing 1-0 in the second half, Kaitlynn Haughey put home a rebound off a Kiley Kergides direct kick with a little more than 32 minutes left in regulation.
Four minutes into overtime, Faith Matter crossed the ball to Alyson Cutter for the golden goal.
The Rams (22-0-1) will play in a national semifinal match on Thursday, December 1 in Seattle against either Columbus State, Western Washington or Ferris State.