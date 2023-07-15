BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Charlie Frantz hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning to score Evan Gabaldon and lift West Lawn to a 4-3 victory over South Parkland in a Region 2 baseball tournament game at Bears Stadium.
The Owls had jumped out to a 3-0 lead before South Parkland answered with three runs on a Xander Provence home run in the bottom of the sixth to tie things up. It would be xeroes on the board for the rest of the way until Gabaldon doubled to lead off the 11th.
South Parkland will face Northampton in an elimination game at 11 a.m. on Sunday. West Lawn will play Pennridge at 4:30 in the afternoon.
Other scores
Pennridge 3, Northampton 2
Wanderers 9, North Parkland 0
Boyertown vs. Quakertown
Sunday's schedule
Northampton vs. South Parkland, 11 a.m.
North Parkland vs Quakertown/Boyertown loser, 1:30 p.m.
West Lawn vs. Pennridge, 4:30 p.m.
Wanderers vs. Quakertown/Boyertown winner, 7 p.m.