BOYERTOWN, Pa. - West Lawn rallied from an early deficit to post a 3-1 win over Boyertown in a Berks Legion playoff game at Bear Stadium.
Evan Galbadon put the Owls in front with an RBI single in the sixth and Raphael Fernandez provided an insurance run in the seventh on a fielder's choice. Christo Hunsicker had three of West Lawn's eight hits and scored a run in the fourth inning. Connor Moyer had a pair of hits for the Bears.
Matthew Kramer and three Owls relievers limited the hosts to just six hits and one run. Both teams will play again later this evening as West Lawn hosts Reading and Shillington is at Boyertown.