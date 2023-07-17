BOYERTOWN, Pa. - West Lawn and Boyertown have met at every stage of the Legion season so far - regular season, Berks playoffs and now in the Pennsylvania Region 2 Tournament.
On day three of action, the Bears hosting West Lawn in an elimination game. The Owls got a two-run double and a sacrifice fly from Nick Crocona which was more than enough the three-hit pitching from Christo Hunsicker.
West Lawn wins 6-0 to and will play the loser of the Pennridge/Quakertown game in another elimination contest on Tuesday afternoon.