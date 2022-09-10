READING, Pa. - Host Albright scored a pair of second half touchdowns but came up short in a 28-14 setback to Western Connecticut on Saturday at Gene L. Shirk Stadium.
Dahlir Adams had a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Alex Gardy hit Antonio Bargiel with a 19-yard scoring pass in the fourth for the Lions (0-2).
John Giller threw three first-half touchdown passes for the Wolves who evened their slate at 1-1 on the season.
Albright will host Misericordia next Saturday in their MAC opener.