ALLENTOWN (Video courtesy of Service Electric) - The IronPigs keep rolling, completing a six-game sweep of Syracuse with a 9-2 victory on Sunday evening at Coca-Cola Park.
Weston Wilson was the hitting star of the game with 10 total bases on two home runs and a double. Wilson drove in four runs and Kody Clemens scored three times and hit a home run for the second straight game. Nick Nelson pitched six solid innings to earn his seventh win in nine decisions.
Lehigh Valley will head to Buffalo to take on the Bisons who have won seven in a row. The IronPigs are in a first-place tie in the International League East second half standings with Durham - one game ahead of Buffalo.